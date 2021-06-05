Woman, dog die after elderly man crashes into Aurora building

An apparent medical episode caused the man to crash his vehicle

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An apparent medical episode caused an 88-year-old man to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a residential building on Saturday, Aurora Police said.

The crash occurred at the Heather Gardens residential building located at 13952 East Marina Drive around 11:30 a.m. A technical rescue team was needed to extricate the two people from the vehicle.

The driver’s wife was taken to a hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. The incident also killed a dog being walked on a leash in the path of the crash.

The driver remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the incident. At this time, no criminal charges are expected to be pursued.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call police.