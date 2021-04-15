Dog jumps onto I-70 from moving U-Haul, saved by quick thinking deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Deputy Hausken, with help from a good Samaritan, was able to save a dog that jumped from a moving U-Haul on westbound Interstate 70 at Colfax Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

About 3:15 p.m., the observant Deputy Hausken noticed a U-Haul truck that was not properly closed in the back. The U-Haul was driving at highway speeds when Hausken saw a dog jump out of the truck.

The dog only suffered minor injuries.



Dog is safe after highway run

The dog’s guardian, Larysa Leuchanka, and has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

The dog will remain with Jefferson County Animal Control until the case is resolved.