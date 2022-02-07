Dog inside van when it was stolen, owner offering reward for return

DENVER (KDVR) — A dog was in a van when it was stolen Sunday night and the owner is offering a reward for the pup’s return.

While making a food delivery, the owner of a gold 2003 Toyota Sienna, Vermont license plate number HRD559, left the engine running around N. Race Street and E. 22nd Avenue when someone stole it. Zuri, the owner’s bluenose pitbull, was inside the car when it was taken around 10:25 p.m.

The owner said he is offering a $1,000 reward for Zuri’s return, no questions asked.

Anyone with information about the auto theft, location of the stolen vehicle or dog is asked to call the nonemergency number at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).