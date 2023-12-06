DENVER (KDVR) — It all started with a tiny Plott Hound puppy on the euthanasia list at a shelter in Texas.

Denver-based Red Fern Animal Rescue found the Plott Hound and reached out. Red Fern soon learned that there was also a sister pup in need.

The sister suffered from a spinal injury, likely at birth, and was unable to walk. She also had a compression fracture and a rib fracture.

Red Fern then rescued both puppies.

This is the start of Kiwi’s story.

Kiwi is up for adoption (Courtesy of Walkin’ Pets)

“Her veterinary team believes she was injured so young that she never learned to walk. Kiwi could have been injured during birth, or she could have been stepped on or kicked. She arrived lying flat on her chest, unable to even scoot around,” said Abby Stevenson, Kiwi’s caretaker.

Kiwi was taken to Walking Paws Rehab in Boulder. The team had to stretch and massage her muscles to lengthen them, as her legs shorted from weeks of laying in the same position.

By week two, she was standing in her wheelchair, taking her first steps. Her full recovery video is on Walkin’ Pets’ Instagram.

Now, Kiwi’s looking for her forever home.

She’s looking for a family that can accommodate her needs. She is incontinent and wears diapers due to her spinal fracture. She can’t navigate stairs, so her home must be stair-free or have gated stairs.

Most importantly, Kiwi needs a family dedicated to continuing her therapy and providing the much-needed love and support.

Walkin’ Wheels Wheelchair will donate Kiwi’s next wheelchair once she grows out of hers.

If you’re interested in adopting Kiwi and expanding your fur baby family, reach out to Red Fern Animal Rescue.