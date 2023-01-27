COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A dog that was hit by a car and taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has found her “fur-ever” home thanks to the generous donations of Petco shoppers and the amazing work that HSPPR does for animals in need.

HSPPR shared the story of a little dog named Luna who was unfortunately hit by a car. Luna thankfully survived the accident but suffered a fracture to her left hind leg.

Luna has eyes as big as her heart, but HSPPR said there was a lot of sorrow behind those big eyes following her injury, and the dedicated team of veterinarians and staff knew they could help.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR said the leg injury was so painful that Luna couldn’t put weight on it. So, to prevent her from suffering anymore, the veterinary team amputated her leg.

After the surgery, HSPPR said Luna’s sorrow turned into relief, and the little dog was “back walking and wiggling her way around the shelter a few days later.”

Once she was medically cleared, HSPPR said Luna’s “squishy” face caught the eye of someone special. Luna, now named Winnie, was adopted by a new dog mom who the shelter said would be dedicated to getting Winnie whatever post-operation care she needed.

HSPPR thanked Petco shoppers and the Petco Love nonprofit for their help making “tails” like Winnie’s end happily. By donating at the register when you shop, you are donating directly to shelters just like HSPPR that help animals like Winnie.