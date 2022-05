LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Littleton Police were searching for a missing pup after an attempted carjacking.

Littleton PD tweeted out that during an attempted carjacking on Sunday, a pup named Sonny got scared and ran off.

Thankfully, Littleton Police tweeted at 4:53 p.m. that Sonny was found and returned to his family.

Sonny is a 17-pound Border Collie and Terrier mix. He is chipped but does not have any tags.



Sonny went missing after an attempted carjacking on May 29. (Photo: Littleton Police)

He was reportedly last seen heading westbound on Jamison.