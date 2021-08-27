Dog found dead on makeshift boat that was set on fire in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is asking the public for information about a small dog that was found dead in Viele Lake earlier this month.

Police said the body of the dog was discovered on Friday, Aug. 13, on a makeshift boat that had been set on fire at the lake near Harlow Platts Community Park in South Boulder.

Animal Protection was called to the scene and is working to determine whether this is a case of animal cruelty or a possible funeral for a pet.

Anyone with information can contact BPD’s Animal Protection at 303-441-1874.