DENVER (KDVR) — A dog was lost after he ran away from a car crash Thursday night, but he was found safe on Friday.

The Livermore Fire Protection District responded to a crash on US 287 not far from the Wyoming and Colorado state lines.

LFPD said the passenger dog, a 50-pound sheepadoodle named Wilbur, escaped and ran away during the crash.

LFPD asked the public for help finding the dog on Friday morning.

He was found safe Friday afternoon and was returned home.