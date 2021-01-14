Dog found 2 weeks after it disappeared with stolen car

DENVER (KDVR) — A dog left in a car which was stolen has been found.

“It’s all been so surreal,” says dog owner Donna Lopez. “I’m overwhelmed that she’s home.”

Lopez says she had gone into a convenience store on New Year’s Day at East 47th Avenue and Washington Street in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood. Her Australian Cattle Dog “Spitfire” was inside her car.

Lopez admits to leaving the keys inside her vehicle. She was gone for a few minutes. When she returned, both the vehicle and Spitfire were gone.

Lopez says her car was recovered a few blocks north. Spitfire was not.

Both Denver police and Colorado State Patrol say they are investigating.

On Thursday, Lopez was notified by a local shelter that Spitfire was found in an area, not far from where she went missing 14 days ago. A construction crew had found her.

“I’m feeling a lot of things. I haven’t had a good cry yet. It’s on the way,” she says.

Lopez is just happy Spitfire is back in her life, but does leave behind this message: “Don’t leave your keys in the car.”