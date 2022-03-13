BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog fell off the south side of the Royal Arch rock formation on Saturday.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. Saturday of a dog that had fallen 100 feet off the edge. The owner, from Lafayette, had just reached the arch when the accident occurred.

The dog was located by rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. The rescuers hiked into the area below the arch and found the dog had sustained at least one broken leg.

Both the pup and the owner were transported to a Boulder veterinary clinic for treatment. According to the agencies, the rescue took approximately three hours.