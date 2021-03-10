Dog euthanized after biting 5-year-old in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers have confirmed a dog bit a 5-year-old in the face in Aurora on Sunday.

The child has serious injuries to the face, and the Problem Solvers are working on getting a report with more details.

Sources tell the Problem Solvers the dog involved in the unprovoked attack was an American Staffordshire, and has been euthanized.

The dog’s owner told police it took the dog home from the Aurora Animal Shelter roughly a week ago.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and his family, and we hope for a full recovery,” said Aurora spokesman Ryan Luby. “The Aurora Animal Shelter uses the nationally recognized SAFER evaluation to assess dogs’ suitability for adoption, gauging an animal’s reaction to various encounters and stimuli such as food, toys and interactions. While this behavioral assessment is an effective tool, no assessment can be a predictor of animal behavior in all situations and circumstances. People who adopt animals from the shelter are required to sign the city’s standard adoption agreement acknowledging this risk.”

On Wednesday, in an unrelated attack, three dogs bit and injured residents in a Commerce City neighborhood. Police say the injuries sustained by the adult victims were not life threatening. One victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.