FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were injured and a dog was killed after a fire started in a two-story apartment building Tuesday.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, crews worked to extinguish a fire in a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street in the Spring Creek Village neighborhood in Fort Collins. The fire began shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

According to PFA, the fire started in one unit. Two people were inside that unit, and one was rescued by firefighters while the other was able to exit on their own. Both people were transferred to nearby hospitals.

Unfortunately, PFA said one dog died in the fire.

PFA said residents of at least four units were displaced. The Red Cross is working with those residents and assisting with their needs.

The cause of the fire has not been released.