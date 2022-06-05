LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire worked on an early morning blaze that engulfed a house in Littleton.

Crews arrived at an early morning house fire in the 12100 block of West Cooper Drive. Several neighbors called 911 when they saw smoke and flames pouring out of the home.

The house was home to five people, two dogs and a turtle who were all inside at the time of the blaze.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved.

All the residents and one dog were able to escape the home, but one dog was unable to get out. According to West Metro Fire, one person attempted to go back inside to save the dog but was unsuccessful. Firefighters discovered the dog on the second floor.

Firefighters were able to rescue the turtle from the home.

A house fire broke out in Littleton killing one dog. (Photo: West Metro Fire)

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to fire crews, the fire started in the back of the home under a covered patio. The cause of the flames is still under investigation.