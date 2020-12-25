Dog dies after falling through icy pond, being rescued by South Metro Fire

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — An English bulldog died after it was rescued on Friday by South Metro Fire following a fall through an icy pond in Cheese Ranch Park.

Officials say witnesses called 911 after the dog broke through the ice on the pond. A SMFR scuba diver dove in to search for the animal.

After bringing the 7-year-old canine to shore, resuscitation efforts were performed but the dog did not make it.

Authorities are reminding the public how dangerous thin ice can be to people and pets.