BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — More than three months after shutting its doors after the Marshall Fire, a Boulder County dog daycare is back open.

Dog Tag owner Donelle Slater celebrated the grand re-opening over the weekend, with dozens of dogs returning to the popular camp.

“To see it all back in action, it just fills my heart, it really does,” Slater said.

Slater had just minutes to evacuate 41 dogs to safety as the Marshall Fire closed in. After stuffing as many dogs as she could into cars, she was left with no choice but to open the gates and hope the remaining 10 would reach safety.

Miraculously, all 41 dogs were rescued.

“It was a really scary day,” Slater said. “But all the animals made it, and we’re back.”

To re-open, Slater said they had to replace all of the fences on the property, as well as the pea gravel used in the outside dog yards. A kennel building still needs to be rebuilt, but Slater said they can function in the meantime without it.

She said insurance wouldn’t cover the pea gravel, but an online community fundraiser helped cover those costs.

“I’m just a small business owner, but this community means a lot to me,” Slater said. “We’re celebrating today, big time.”

Slater said she was nervous to see how some of the dogs that were there the day of the fire would react. She had those families arrive a bit earlier to make sure the dogs would be comfortable.