Dog corpse found in dumpster triggers man hunt for the driver of this truck

The White Dodge Ram, the driver of which is wanted in connection by DAP in the discovery of a dog corpse in a dumpster.

DENVER (KDVR) — The hunt is underway for the owner of a white Dodge Ram, as they are now wanted by Denver Animal Protection in connection with the discovery of a deceased dog.

A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release sent out mid-Friday revealed that the remains of a husky were found in a dumpster in the alleyway on the 6100 block of Panasonic Way.

Animal protection officials obtained video from security cameras located near the dumpster suggests that the likely suspect responsible is the person driving the vehicle, a white Dodge Ram.

Tipsters can remain anonymous while potentially receiving a $2,000 reward for any help solving this case.

To submit information on this case or any other, you can each them by calling 720-913-7867 (STOP).

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.