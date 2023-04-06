EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report on March 31 of a dog biting a customer’s face at the Home Depot on El Rancho Road in Evergreen.
According to police, two women with a dog asked a Home Depot customer to feed the dog a treat for training.
The dog bit the customer on the face and the women left the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident or those who might be able to identify the women pictured above is asked to contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 271-5070.