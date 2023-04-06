EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report on March 31 of a dog biting a customer’s face at the Home Depot on El Rancho Road in Evergreen.

According to police, two women with a dog asked a Home Depot customer to feed the dog a treat for training.

The dog bit the customer on the face and the women left the scene.

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office is investigating to a report of a dog bite on 3/31/2023 at an Evergreen Home Depot. Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 4/6/2023.

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office is investigating to a report of a dog bite on 3/31/2023 at an Evergreen Home Depot. Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 4/6/2023.

Anyone with information on the incident or those who might be able to identify the women pictured above is asked to contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 271-5070.