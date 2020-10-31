Dog and cat food donations sought for animals in need

DENVER (KDVR) — The Parker Project, part of the Serengeti Foundation, is collecting dog and cat food donations.

People line up and wait for hours to receive food for their pets.

The Parker Project also provides surgeries, vaccinations and medications to areas struggling with pet overpopulation and preventable disease.

The donations will be taken to Shiprock, New Mexico, to provide food for the underserved community.

Pet food donations can be dropped of at 2241 South Humboldt St. in Denver by Nov. 5. Financial support is always welcome.