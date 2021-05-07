Dog adoptions 50% off at Dumb Friends League this weekend

Odin, an adoptable dog at the Dumb Friends League

DENVER (KDVR) — Looking for a new furry friend? Dog adoptions at the Dumb Friends League are half price beginning Friday and running through May 10.

All dogs, one year and older at the Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver, the Buddy Center in Castle Rock and the San Luis Valley Animal Center in Alamosa are eligible for the adoption promotion.

The normal adoption screening process still applies and all adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip ID, and age-appropriate vaccinations. All you need to adopt is a valid ID with your current address.

The Dumb Friends League has all kinds of dogs looking to find their forever homes.

Some good boys and girls up for adoption this weekend include:

Hobbs: Hobbs is a 9-year-old happy and affectionate Labrador retriever mix. His goofy personality is sure to make you laugh, and he is happiest being with people, getting pets, and going for walks. Hobbs is positive for heartworm, and the League will cover the remainder of his treatment. Hobbs would prefer to be the center of attention as an only pet and is ready to relax with his new family.

Credit: Dumb Friends League

Odin: At 3-years-old Odin is sure to add plenty of adventure to a lucky adopter’s home. This handsome pit bull mix would do best in a home with children over the age of 10 and make sure to bring in any resident dogs for a meet and greet at the time of adoption. Odin is ready to hit the trails, go for jogs and live his best Colorado life.

Credit: Dumb Friends League

Cario: Cute Cario is a happy and energetic 2-year-old good boy. He loves to play fetch and go for long walks. This smart guy already knows some basic commands like sit and shake. Like most dogs, Cario really loves treats. This handsome guy is ready and waiting to meet his new people.

Credit: Dumb Friends League

Glitter: Glitter is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who is available for adoption at the Dumb Friends League San Luis Valley Animal Center in Alamosa. Her happy and affectionate personality is sure to add lots of sparkle to your life. Glitter does well on the leash and is ready to meet her new family today!

Credit: Dumb Friends League

For a full list of dogs up for adoption visit the organizations website.