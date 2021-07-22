Does your dog dream of becoming a mascot?

by: Keely Sugden

Draco – available for adoption at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (Credit:HSSPV)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Does your dog have what it takes, and maybe a secret longing, to be a mascot?

Aspen Grove is looking for a loveable dog who enjoys people, attending events and shopping to be the next Dog-Friendly Mascot.

The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley will choose the winner from the ten dogs with the most votes.

A professional photo shoot, $100 gift card and prizes goes to the winner.

The contest is open and runs until July 23. The new mascot will be announced July 30 on Facebook.

Watch for the dog-friendly stickers in store windows at Aspen Grove and to share pix of you and your pup, using #aspengrovelovesdogs!

Draco is an Australian Cattle Dog, Blue Heeler and Akito mix. He is one of many wonderful animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

