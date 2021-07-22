Does your dog dream of becoming a mascot?

Draco – available for adoption at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (Credit:HSSPV)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Does your dog have what it takes, and maybe a secret longing, to be a mascot?

Aspen Grove is looking for a loveable dog who enjoys people, attending events and shopping to be the next Dog-Friendly Mascot.

Enter the Dog-Friendly Mascot Search

The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley will choose the winner from the ten dogs with the most votes.

A professional photo shoot, $100 gift card and prizes goes to the winner.

Vote for Dog-Friendly Mascot Entries Here

The contest is open and runs until July 23. The new mascot will be announced July 30 on Facebook.

Watch for the dog-friendly stickers in store windows at Aspen Grove and to share pix of you and your pup, using #aspengrovelovesdogs!

Draco is an Australian Cattle Dog, Blue Heeler and Akito mix. He is one of many wonderful animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.