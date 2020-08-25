Does Meteorologist Chris Tomer agree with the 2020-2021 Farmers’ Almanac Winter Outlook?



DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, the Farmers’ Almanac released its 2020-2021 Winter Outlook, dubbing it the “Winter of the Great Divide”.

The Almanac says Colorado will see a cold winter with above normal snowfall.

‘Above Average Snowfall’; Farmers’ Almanac says Colorado will see cold, snowy winter

Overall, the 2020-2021 Farmer’s Almanac Winter Outlook follows the latest meteorological trends with a developing La Nina in the South Pacific.

Here’s what Meteorologist Chris Tomer thinks about the outlook for Colorado:

I think the Farmers’ Almanac is on the right track. I focus on Colorado and the West primarily as a meteorologist, so I like to be more detailed. Let’s compare forecasts. The Farmers’ Almanac labels Colorado with “Cold, Above Normal Snowfall”.

I would be more specific. I only think the Northern Mountains will be colder, windier, and snowier than normal. The Central Mountains look fairly normal to me. The Southern Mountains may be drier and warmer than normal this Winter.

Some of the most consistent snowfall this Winter for skiing favors Steamboat, Winter Park, Loveland, Berthoud Pass, RMNP, and Cameron Pass.

What about Denver? The Farmers’ Almanac says, “Cold, Above Normal Snowfall”. I think it is half right. I’m forecasting colder and windier than normal, with normal snowfall (about 55 inches at DIA). -Meteorologist Chris Tomer (8/25/2020)