LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — For 77 years, it has been a Valentine’s Day favorite to get your valentines postmarked in Loveland. But if a current trend continues, that tradition could be as fleeting as love itself.

For millions of hopeless romantics around the world it has been the ultimate way to say je t’aime.

“Absolutely that has meaning. Can you not remember in grade school and the first person who told you they liked you, will you be my valentine? That is the sweetest sentiment,” said Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber of Commerce President.

What the world needs now is love, sweet love. But there has been a disturbing trend over the last few years — a drastic decrease in Valentine card sending.

“At its peak it was over 300,000 pieces of mail and today we’re at roughly 125,000,” said McCloughan.

Has the Love Boat sailed? Probably not, but there is a new love in our lives these days. Our cell phones.

We love our cell phones and for many, valentines have gone virtual.

“Well I think it’s a shift with the time so I mean we’re raising a society that now has everything digital and they have cell phones and tablets in their hands,” said McCloughan.

Cursing may have gone up, but writing in cursive is going the way of the dodo.

“There is just something to be said about taking the time to write a card, be sentimental about it, intentional about it,” said McCloughan.

McCloughan says even if only one valentine shows up for the stamp, they will continue the tradition.

But one, however, is the loneliest number.