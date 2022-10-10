DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado is full of wildlife so it’s no surprise some animals make an appearance at unexpected times, in unexpected places.

A doe and fawn decided to make a run for it … across a football field … at a Durango high school … during a Friday night game.

John Livingston, who shot the video and happens to be the southwest region public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in his tweet: “We are live at the Durango High School homecoming football game where a doe and fawn are on the field! The doe crosses the 20, chased by the fawn. They cross midfield, get to the right sideline and it’s a race to the pile on. To the 20, 15, 10, 5 TOUCHDOWN MULE DEER!”

As entertaining as it was for the crowd to watch the deer make an appearance, the players stayed clear of the animals and let them figure their way off the field.

Moose loose on Interstate 70

FOX31 obtained a video of a moose on Interstate 70 prompting wildlife officials to remind travelers to be aware of their surroundings while on Colorado roads.

Rachael Gonzales with CPW said the video of the moose should serve as a reminder to pay attention on mountain roads and that it’s better to swerve away from the animals on major roadways rather than hit them, especially those of this size. Moose can reach up to 1,500 pounds.