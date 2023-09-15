DENVER (KDVR) — The driver of an SUV involved in a crash on Highway 85 in Platteville that killed one infant and seriously injured another infant was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide, according to an arrest affidavit.

The driver is facing 23 charges, including 11 felonies.

There were 11 people inside the SUV when the driver allegedly turned left onto Highway 66 trying to beat a semi through the light, causing the crash, according to the affidavit.

Six people, including the infant that died, were ejected from the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, people who were in the SUV told police that the infants were sitting on laps when the crash happened.

The responding officer said multiple fresh open alcohol containers were scattered throughout the highway and found in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Luis Ronald Meza-Mina, admitted to consuming several beers at a family reunion prior to the crash. But he told police he not believe his impairment was a contributing factor and that the brakes malfunctioned, according to the affidavit.

Meza-Mina did not have a valid driver license, according to the affidavit.

Meza-Mina faces the following charges:

Child abuse resulting in the death of a child

Child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury

Vehicular homicide under the influence of drugs, alcohol or both

8 counts of vehicular assault under the influence of drugs, alcohol or both

Careless driving resulting in death

Driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or both

5 counts for possession or drinking from an open alcohol container

Fail to yield right of way when turning left in front of oncoming traffic

Driving a vehicle without a valid driver license

2 counts for failure to provide or properly use child restraint system

Operating a vehicle when front passenger safety belt was not fastened

The SUV was rated for only seven passengers, according to the affidavit.