Doctors want Coloradans to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As Coloradans approach New Year’s Eve, many people are excited to celebrate and just be done with 2020.

But doctors say celebrating with people outside of your household will increase your risk of contracting coronavirus.

“We need everyone’s help to keep this in check,” said Dr. Daniel Pastula, a neuro-infectious diseases physician at UCHealth.

He said parties have so many risks. “The more people, the more households, that’s going to increase your risk. Being indoors is going to increase your risk.”

Plus, he said, people will take their masks off to eat and drink. They could gather around buffets and bars. Plus, singing or shouting could add to the problem.

“A New Year’s Eve party with people outside your household is a bad idea right now, so please don’t do it,” he said.

Dr. Pastula says Colorado is in a tough spot right now. Doctors do not yet know the impact of the Christmas holiday, and now the state has at least one confirmed case of the UK coronavirus variant.

“It is reasonable to assume this may be more easily transmissible, and we should act accordingly,” he said.

With vaccines rolling out, Dr. Pastula says there is an end in sight, and we should not let our guard down now.

The CDC has a list of safer ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve that includes having a party with people in your home, or a virtual gathering.

You could also make a plan with neighbors to go outside at midnight and everyone cheer in front of their own home.