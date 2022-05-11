LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are looking for a man wanted on attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a doctor in early May.

Lakewood police said the stabbing happened on May 6 around 1:45 p.m. The victim is a primary care physician and suffered serious life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to police, the suspect told the doctor, “You wouldn’t treat me because I raped a girl,” before the stabbing. You can get a better look at the suspect in the video above.

Anyone with information is asked to call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 720-913-7867.