Doctor sentenced to 30 days in jail for choking nurse at Sky Ridge Medical Center

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — A doctor will spend 30 days in jail as part of his sentence for choking a nurse at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Mark Randle Ryan, 58, was also sentenced to a three-year deferred judgment on the felony count and three years probation on the misdemeanor count, as well as 100 hours of community service, mental health treatment and anger management therapy. Ryan has relinquished his medical license, all according to the district attorney’s office.

Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade chose to sentence Ryan to 30 days in jail, citing his lack of empathy and the lasting damage choking can have on a victim.

“Few people in society have as much responsibility as the medical professionals we trust to treat us in the hospital. This defendant was an anesthesiologist, who worked in stressful situations every day to monitor patients during surgery,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “No occupation, regardless of stress, provides an excuse for assault, especially strangulation. The message here is clear: Teacher, electrician, attorney or doctor … viciously attack a coworker and go to jail.” said Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade

The alleged incident happened October 8 according to an affidavit FOX31 obtained.

A nurse told police that she and her team spoke to Dr. Mark Randle Ryan earlier in the day about him turning off vital sign machines on patients because of the beeping noises the machines made.

However, she said he continued to turn the machines off and she told him again to stop doing that.

The affidavit says things later escalated.

The nurse told police Ryan put his hands around her throat and started squeezing. She said he soon let go, but immediately walked over and turned off another patient’s monitor.

The affidavit also mentions that Dr. Ryan is an anesthesiologist who had been working at the hospital since about 2002 under contract with an outside anesthesiologist group and he is not an employee of Sky Ridge Medical Center.

During the investigation, Ryan told police, “I just didn’t mean to hurt her.”