‘Do your snow dance, get your car washed’: Will Steamboat Resort open as scheduled?

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Steamboat Resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 20, but there’s one thing missing: snow.

Does this mean the ski resort won’t be able to open on time? There’s a chance.

A photo captured from the resort on Monday showed no snow at the base area.

Web camera photo captured 11/15/2021

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the lower base elevation at Steamboat Resort of 6,900 feet makes the resort susceptible to warmer temperatures, melting, and rain/snow problems. Right now, highs in Steamboat Springs are in the 50s.

“Now is the time to put your trail maps in the freezer, do your snow dance, and get your car washed,” shared Steamboat Resort on Facebook.

On Friday, Steamboat Resort said, “We’ll keep you updated on Opening Day”.

Last year, Steamboat Resort opened on Dec. 1 for the season.