LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver who hit and killed a person and fled the scene.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lakewood Police Department. A driver in a white 1996 Infiniti G20 hit a pedestrian at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street.

The car had Colorado plates NRO014 at the time of the crash, as well as a sunroof and black wheels. The vehicle in the photograph is the actual vehicle that was involved in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information in the crash is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. Tipsters can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.