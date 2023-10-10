ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Englewood Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a truck believed connected to the killing of 41-year-old Suany Melgar Almendarez, who was found dead near South Vallejo Street and West Adriatic Place in Englewood.

“I just want justice, because she did not deserve this,” Suany Karelia Figueroa, Almendarez’s daughter, told FOX31 on Tuesday.

Almendarez’s body was found on Sept. 11. The incident was ruled a homicide by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, and police said the homicide is believed to have occurred the previous day.

“Everyone who knew my mom knew what a great person she was,” Figueroa said.

Photo released of truck in homicide case

Police said a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is believed to be connected to Almenderez’s death. The pickup has the license plate AWJ-C92.

“If you have more information, please go talk to police,” Figueroa said.

Police in Englewood believe this truck may be connected to a woman’s homicide in the city. (Credit: Englewood Police Department)

Figueroa said when she talked to her mom on that Sunday in September, she understood her mom was going to eat some food with some friends.

“The truth is we are having a very hard time not knowing who did this to my mom and why,” Figueroa said.

Suany Melgar Almendarez (KDVR)

She said her mom worked hard to legally get them to the United States and was the best grandma to her daughter.

“I’m going to tell her how she was with us, all that she did to bring us, to give us a better life, and all of the love that she gave us,” Figueroa said.

If you recognize the truck or have any information at all you are asked to call Englewood Police at 303-761-7410.