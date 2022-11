DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of South Santa Fe Drive on Nov. 14 at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The Denver Police Department said the victim described the suspect as a white man with a beard who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.