Suspect in attempted mail theft in Denver on May 4 (Credit: USPIS)

DENVER (KDVR) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a person they said tried to rob a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

The USPIS said the incident happened on May 4 at 10:50 a.m. near East 16th Avenue and Humboldt Street in Denver.

An unknown person tried to rob a USPS letter carrier.

Description of the suspect

The USPIS said the suspect is identified as:

Hispanic male

Mustache

Approximately 20 to 30 years old

5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall

He was wearing a blue baseball hat, shorts, a chain necklace, sunglasses, and over-the-ear headphones

Was carrying a black coat

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the USPIS at 877-876-2455 and say, “Law Enforcement.” The case number is 4030964-ROBB, the USPIS said. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $50,000 for information in this case.