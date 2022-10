DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of committing a sexual offense on Oct. 1 in the North Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The incident allegedly happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. near the 600 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Sex offense suspect (Photo credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.