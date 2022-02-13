Do you recognize this person? Fort Collins police trying to identify doorbell thief

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible for stealing a doorbell security camera.

Police said it happened in late January on Broadview Place. Police did not provide a specific address.

The residents initially reported to police that the doorbell was stolen. Police said the resident later realized their vehicle parked on the street had also been damaged around the same timeframe.

If you recognize this person or have information about this or other incidents involving this person, please call 970-221-6555.