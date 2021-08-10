Do you recognize this man? Police say he’s wanted for sex crimes

by: Keely Sugden

Suspect in iunlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure (Credit: DPD/Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man accused of unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure at a dollar store.

The man allegedly committed the crimes on July 27 about 9:50 p.m. The incident happened at the Family Dollar at 998 N. Sheridan Blvd.

The suspect, seen in the photos above, is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with a slim build.

He was last seen leaving the store in a blue 1999-2006 GMC or Chevrolet crew cab pickup with a
toolbox in the bed, police said.

Those who recognize the man are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

