DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect vehicle and driver after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Colfax Avenue on July 5.

The victim was hit by a vehicle in the 2100 block of East Colfax Avenue just after 9 p.m. Police said the driver was traveling eastbound when the vehicle struck the victim as he was walking in the middle of Colfax. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries and later died the following day.

The suspect vehicle, described as a blue sedan, may have light to moderate front end damage to the front passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.