Do you recognize this car? Denver police looking for I-70 road rage suspects

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are seeking the identities of the driver and passengers involved in a road rage incident on May 4.

The incident occurred about 10:00 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 between North Havana Street and North Peoria Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle shot at the victims as they were driving on I-70. The vehicle was last seen exiting onto North Peoria Street.

Similar vehicle, not exact (Credit: DPD)

The suspect vehicle (similar to the vehicle pictured above) is described as a dark red, 2005 to 2008 model Chevrolet Equinox or similar vehicle with heavy window tint and black rims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.