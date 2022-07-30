AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – (UPDATE 10:45 a.m.) Aurora Police have located the boy’s family and they are in the process of reuniting them.

“We have found the family! Thank you to all who quickly shared this. And special thanks to this little boy’s principal who saw this, drove to the school on their day off, and found parent information. We are truly appreciative of you,” a tweet from the Aurora Police said.

Original Story

A boy was found by officers with the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning and now they are trying to reconnect him with his family.

He was found wandering in the area of Quincy Avenue and Memphis Street around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

If you recognize him, please reach out to the Aurora PD immediately by calling 303-627-3100.