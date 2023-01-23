BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.

The Boulder Police Department said Officers Mulhall and Diaz searched the area around the facility that was burglarized in the 3500 block of Pearl Street and found evidence that led them to partial recovery of the plants stolen.

BPD said 11.5 pounds of marijuana were recovered but the suspect has not been located.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on the incident to call dispatch at 303-441-3333 reference case 23-00473.