DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing merchandise from an Ulta Beauty in Wheat Ridge.

On Monday at 4:02 p.m., the suspects were seen allegedly filling bags with merchandise. The Wheat Ridge Police Department posted on X, formally known as Twitter, asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.

Person suspected of stealing from Ulta Beauty (Courtesy of Wheat Ridge Police Department)

“We’re concerned because one of the suspects was aggressive towards a customer and tried to break glass in the store before the two left in a black sedan. We were able to find the suspect’s vehicle, but they eluded police, driving dangerously on the wrong side of the road,” said Wheat Ridge PD.

Police have confirmed products were stolen from an Ulta in Brighton at 2:32 p.m. and one in Arvada at 3:19 p.m. on Monday. Wheat Ridge PD believes these incidents are connected as part of an organized retail theft.

The suspects took off in a black Chevy Malibu with no plates.

If you recognize these suspects, reach out to Wheat Ridge Detective Kira Smith at ksmith@ci.wheatridge.co.us or call her at 303-235-2980.

Police ask that if you see a theft in progress, do not engage and call 911 immediately.