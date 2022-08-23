DENVER (KDVR) — The search is on for a man that has been dubbed the “Empty Promise Bandit” for allegedly robbing or attempting to rob several banks in the metro Denver area.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Englewood Police Department, and the Denver Police Department are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

He is described as:

A white man

In his 30s

Around 5 feet 9 inches tall

Slim build

Close-cut, light-colored hair

Here is a look at some of the photos released by authorities:

The task force asked the public to be on the lookout for anyone matching the above descriptions. You might also notice someone who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

If anyone has any information, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our partners at the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.