DENVER (KDVR) — The altitude in Colorado doesn’t just affect your skin, hydration and breathing, it can also mess up your Thanksgiving dinner if you’re not careful.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, cooking at a higher altitude may affect the time, temperature and recipe of your dish.

The air is drier in any place higher than 2,500 feet in altitude. This means that moisture will evaporate quickly, and it will take longer to cook your turkey. This is because the atmospheric pressure is decreased, which also makes the boiling point of water decrease.

To compensate, cooking time has to increase.

When it comes to meat, like turkey, you want to continue to use the same oven temperature and time recommended for sea-level cookers, but the key is to keep an eye on the internal temperature with a food thermometer.

To prevent your turkey from becoming overcooked and dry, aim for a recommended internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Depending on the density and size of the turkey, it could take longer to cook.

It’s not just the turkey you need to keep an eye on. Your entire Thanksgiving meal could be delayed if you live in Denver.

Not only because of the time, but certain foods react differently at a higher altitude. If you’re prepping a Thanksgiving dinner, give yourself some wiggle room in case you need to cook something longer.

With a little more than a week away from Thanksgiving, it’s time to start thinking about your meal plan. The USDA said you can take your turkey out to dethaw as early as six days before you serve it.

If you are having Thanksgiving in Colorado, be prepared because the altitude could make or break your meal.