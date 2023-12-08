HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado driving school is making sure the next generation of drivers is prepared for all the weather elements.

DriveSafe Driving Schools offers a “Defensive Skills Day,” a one-day defensive driving course that teaches drivers how to stay safe in emergencies.

What to do when your car skids on snowy roads?

Jake Dinwiddie, a senior lead instructor with DriveSafe Driving Schools, said throughout the course they focus on precision driving, obstacle avoidance and skid control.

“If the back of your car turns to the right, you’re going to turn the wheel to the right to try and straighten back out,” Dinwiddie said. “If your car goes left, you’re going to turn the wheel back left. You hope it happens one time, but it could even happen where it goes back and forth for a little bit and you’re going to be switching.”

He said it’s important to stay calm, keep your feet off the pedals and keep your eyes in the direction you want to go.

“If you’re looking where you want to go, more often than not, when your tires regain traction, that’s the direction your car is going to be aiming,” Dinwiddie said.

Some other important winter weather driving tips include reducing speeds and leaving ample distance between other vehicles on the road.

Driving skills can save lives

It’s a job he’s been doing for nearly 11 years.

“It’s super rewarding knowing you get to go into work every day and teach people something that could save a life or multiple lives,” Dinwiddie said. “It’s just a really good feeling.”

“It’s something we do every day, so it becomes almost a little mundane, and people sometimes forget just how big of a deal what they’re doing is and they have that 3,000-pound machine in their control,” Dinwiddie said.

The DriveSafe Driving Schools defensive driving course is open to anyone.