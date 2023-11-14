THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man in two aggravated robberies back on Friday, Nov. 3.

“That’s the first time since I’ve been here that anyone has come in with a gun,” said Lynn Boch, general manager of a Sinclair off 104th Avenue and Grant Street.

Boch said the suspect came into their store just a little before 10 p.m. that Friday, filled up with gasoline and tried to buy cigarettes using a fake passport.

“My cashier that night said, ‘No, this is not happening,'” Boch said. “He (the suspect) then threw a fit and took a box of Blow Pops, threw them all over the floor and headed out.”

Boch said his frustrated but calm cashier followed the suspect out. From there, the suspect grabbed a gun and followed him back inside.

“My cashier said, ‘Do what you got to do, there are cameras everywhere,'” Boch said.

Man wanted for aggravated robbery after hitting two gas stations in Thornton in a span of 10 minutes (Credit: Lynn Boch)

‘He seemed a little erratic,’ shop owner says

Boch shared video with FOX31 and Channel 2. It shows the suspect pointing the gun near the cash register area.

“The guy pointed the gun at him but it didn’t shoot. He somehow must have dislodged the magazine in the back of his pickup,” Boch said.

The suspect then kicked the door to the gas station and threw something at it, shattering a part of the door before fleeing in what police said was a previously stolen Chevrolet Silverado.

“He seemed a little erratic, like maybe he was on drugs or something,” Boch said.

Suspect wanted in second gas station robbery

Boch said Thornton Police showed up right away, and that’s when they learned the same suspect who caused chaos in their store was wanted for robbing a Shell gas station a block away, on 104th Avenue and Washington Street.

“He robbed another gas station 10 to 15 minutes before he came here,” Boch said.

Boch said he believed the suspect tried to use the cash he stole from the Shell to fill up and try to buy cigarettes at his gas station.

“I’m glad no one got hurt,” Boch said.

Thornton Police is asking anyone with information or if you know this man to call their tip line at 720-977-5069.