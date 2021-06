AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (8:36 p.m.): Police said the family of a boy found alone at the Aurora Mall has been contacted and will be reunited with the child soon. Police said the incident was a “miscommunication.”

ORIGINAL: Police are trying to find a boy’s family after he was found alone in the Aurora Mall on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/AuroraPD/status/1406781622892974081

Officials believe he is between 3 and 5 years old. He has been at the mall since 5 p.m., police said.

If you know him or his family, please call 303.627.3100.