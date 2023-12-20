DENVER (KDVR) — Setting up a Christmas tree or visiting local light displays are normal things to do during the holiday season. But Colorado isn’t exactly normal when it comes to holiday traditions.

Some of these traditions have been upheld for over 100 years, and you can still participate in them this year.

1. Leaving Christmas lights up until the end of the stock show

It’s only acceptable to leave your lights up through January in Colorado because of the National Western Stock Show.

According to the stock show, this tradition could date as far back as the 1920s when some of the first lights were hung outside the state Capitol building and the Denver City and County buildings. In later years, the tradition is attributed to keeping the city festive for travelers coming in to see the stock show.

As the tradition goes, Coloradans will keep their Christmas lights up until the end of the stock show.

2. New Year’s Eve fireworks on Pikes Peak

Nothing says “Colorado” quite like fireworks on top of a mountain. The tradition started in 1922, according to the AdAmAn Club History.

Five climbers made a chilly journey up Pikes Peak on Dec. 31. As the story goes, conditions were below-freezing, and the hikers barely made it. When they reached the summit, they fired a green rocket at 9 p.m. and lit a flare.

In later years, it became a tradition to fire five rockets or flares at 9 p.m. in honor of the original “Frozen Five” climbers.

A group of AdAmAn members continue the tradition of fireworks on New Year’s Eve every year.

3. Gingerbread display at The Broadmoor

Are you really a Colorado local if you haven’t seen the gingerbread display at The Broadmoor? The hotel’s annual tradition has become a local attraction, with the gingerbread displays getting more and more creative every year.

This year, the display includes 958 lbs. of powdered sugar, 475 lbs. of flour and 1,801 eggs. It’s a gingerbread boat, which was crafted after the canopy boats that were used by guests on Cheyenne Lake in 1918.

4. Torchlight parades

While torchlight parades aren’t specific to Colorado, some mountain towns in the Centennial State take it to a whole new level during the holidays. In Telluride, a Christmas Eve torchlight parade starts on top of a mountain, and ski instructors make their way to the main village while lighting up the mountainside.

Other mountain towns like Winter Park, Snowmass and Breckenridge also participate in torchlight parades.

5. NORAD Santa tracker

The NORAD Tracks Santa program is a common tradition throughout the U.S., but it actually originated in Colorado.

The first Santa tracker started in 1955 when a young child called The North American Aerospace Defense Command looking for Santa.

Since then, the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs is now a familiar part of Christmas Eve for families worldwide.