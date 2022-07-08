Denver Police are looking for this man who is suspected of multiple bank robberies. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are looking for a man dubbed as the “Spell it Out Bandit” who is suspected of multiple bank robberies across the city.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and DPD are looking for a suspect wanted in bank robberies that date back to June 15.

On June 15 at 1 p.m. and on June 21 at 9:35 a.m., police say an unknown suspect robbed the UMB Bank at 707 Colorado Blvd. More recently, the same man was suspected of robbing the PNC Bank at 777 South Monaco St. on July 1. An hour later, he was seen robbing a US Bank at 730 Colorado Blvd.

In both the incidents, the man presents a demand note to the teller before fleeing the bank on foot.

The man has been nicknamed the “Spell it Out Bandit” due to his comprehensive list of demands, according to police.

Now, DPD needs the public’s help to identify this serial bank robber.

The suspect is described as:

A white male

40 to 50 years old

Between 5 feet and 7 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall

Medium build

Last seen wearing a black hat, face covering, t-shirt and jeans

Bank robbery has a prison sentence of up to 20 years for each offense regardless of whether a weapon was used at the scene of the crime.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Tipsters can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.