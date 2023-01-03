DENVER (KDVR) — Over $960 million in unclaimed property is waiting to be returned in Colorado.

Unclaimed property is property that has had no activity for a specific amount of time and includes mutual funds, unpaid wages and uncashed checks.

Regardless of the time passed, unclaimed property will always belong to the original owner of it or the heirs of the original owner if they have passed away.

People can use the Colorado Unclaimed Property Website to find and claim their property. According to the website, over $621 million has been returned to rightful owners.

Colorado isn’t the only state where you can search for unclaimed property.

If you think you might have unclaimed property in more than one state, you can use MissingMoney.com or Unclaimed.org to search.

There is approximately $638 million in unclaimed property in just the Denver metro area, with $228 million in just Denver County alone.