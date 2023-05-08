DENVER (KDVR) — The Department of Motor Vehicles is likely not one of your favorite places to hang out, and even with the option to do it online, you likely don’t list “renewing your driver’s license” at the top of your favorite things to do either.

So, being able to go five years between license renewals is a good thing, right?

But what if you move? Not everyone stays in the same place for the five years a driver’s license is valid, so what happens then?

Do you need to change the address on your driver’s license?

Yes you do, and you might want to do it as soon as you can.

This is because Colorado requires you to update your address within 30 days of your move.

How do you update your address?

You can update your address online, by mail or by going to a driver’s license office.

You won’t be mailed a brand-new copy of your license with your new address, but you still need to put your new address on your current copy.

You can do this by printing out a label — the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles website gave a return address label as an example — and attaching it to the back of your license.

If you do want to get a new license with your new address printed on it, you would have to renew your license.

Why should you update your address?

The main reason you should update your address is that it is against Colorado law not to do so.

Not updating your address won’t land you in jail — it’s a class B traffic infraction that carries a fine between $15 and $100.

The infraction doesn’t carry any DMV points, meaning you can’t have your license suspended for not updating your address.