DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened just after midnight Saturday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that killed one person around 12:27 a.m. on July 30 near the intersection of 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard in the Gateway – Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Denver police said Taylor Anthony Lindsey, 23, is wanted in connection with the incident and is asking the public for their help finding him.

Lindsey is described as a 6-foot, 4-inch white man who weighs 340 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes but no description of the vehicle he was driving was provided.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.